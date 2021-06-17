CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.91 Million

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post $17.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $20.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $81.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $118.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.