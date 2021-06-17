Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several research firms recently commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 9.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,936. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.