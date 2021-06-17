Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Dai has a total market cap of $5.24 billion and $324.99 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.05 or 0.00766180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00083590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.18 or 0.07658492 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,230,853,474 coins and its circulating supply is 5,230,852,985 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars.

