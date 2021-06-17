Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,767 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $60,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.32. 147,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

