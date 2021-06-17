Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,849 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $472.75. 31,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.74. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $478.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

