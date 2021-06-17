Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 4,534 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.41. 310,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.