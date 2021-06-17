Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 77,076 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,076 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,001,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $260.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

