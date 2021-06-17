Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 7,841 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $17,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.98. 37,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,355. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $173.16 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.88.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

