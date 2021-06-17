Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the May 13th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of SBMSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40.
Danakali Company Profile
