Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the May 13th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SBMSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

