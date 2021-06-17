DAOBet Reaches One Day Volume of $208.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $643,241.05 and approximately $208.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,510.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.48 or 0.01572256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00423656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00057741 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

