Darden Restaurants (DRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $136.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.84.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.