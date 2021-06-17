David Rudnitsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Rudnitsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after buying an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Yext by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,519,000 after buying an additional 244,090 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after buying an additional 368,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

