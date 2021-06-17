DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $35.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

DCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $31.69 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 3.56.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

