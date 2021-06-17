Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $328,075.40 and $3,189.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 117.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.31 or 0.00763354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00083836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042269 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

