Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.84.

DAL traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $45.33. 188,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,365,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

