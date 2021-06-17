Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.32. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 77,343 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 4,998,893 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

