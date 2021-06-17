Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $49.98 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00012180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $49.98 million and approximately $641,425.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,499.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.84 or 0.06155486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $605.15 or 0.01571844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00437365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00144048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.48 or 0.00720734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00422943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00367594 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,657,998 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.