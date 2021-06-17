Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0102

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Dether has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $39,837.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dether has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.05 or 0.00766180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00083590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.