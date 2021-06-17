Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $265.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.82.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $238.84 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion and a PE ratio of -62.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,847 shares of company stock worth $181,164,740 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

