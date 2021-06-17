Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. Grifols has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is 1.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 51.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 32.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 13.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after buying an additional 178,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

