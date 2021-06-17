Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) fell 4.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.47. 5,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 673,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Specifically, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,133 shares of company stock worth $2,996,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRNA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

