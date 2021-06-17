DiFy.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. DiFy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $949,270.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $285.69 or 0.00751013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00756789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00084618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043054 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

DiFy.Finance (YFIII) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DiFy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DiFy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

