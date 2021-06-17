Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 61,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,171. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

