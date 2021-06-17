Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) is X Square Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 167.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,552 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares makes up about 1.6% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $1,479,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 343,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,415. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16.

