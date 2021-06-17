Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,647 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $416,614.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $800.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.02. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

