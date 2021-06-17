Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) has been given a C$4.00 price objective by stock analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s current price.

CVE DSV traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$2.23. 560,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,269. Discovery Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.77 and a 52-week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 59.57 and a quick ratio of 59.52. The company has a market cap of C$724.01 million and a P/E ratio of -26.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.35.

In other news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,335,500. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $295,100.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

