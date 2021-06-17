Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Shares Up 0.4%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) shares rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.43). Approximately 1,757,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,944,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

The firm has a market cap of £932.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.92%.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Jr. Turner bought 124,500 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £141,930 ($185,432.45). Also, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 15,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($21,949.31).

About Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.