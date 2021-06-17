Dominique Grau Sells 3,578 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.76. 42,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,094. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $145.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

