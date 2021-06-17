Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 388 ($5.07). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 379.60 ($4.96), with a volume of 639,982 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 373.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

