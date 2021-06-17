Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.74 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.410–1.330 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

DOMO traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.77. 12,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,269. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.96. Domo has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

