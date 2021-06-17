Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Down 16.2% in May

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 905,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 662,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of DOV traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dover has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

