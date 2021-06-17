DoYourTip Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. DoYourTip has a market cap of $487,797.97 and $12,755.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00197975 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00626639 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

