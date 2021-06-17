Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in May

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 542,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 13th total of 736,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Shares of DPMLF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 368,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,097. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPMLF. Dundee Securities raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.