DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $105.65

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.65 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 33.37 ($0.44). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 34.20 ($0.45), with a volume of 371,301 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on DX (Group) from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.92 million and a P/E ratio of 57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.65.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

