Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 5.7%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. 53,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,607,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

