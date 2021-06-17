Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 5.7%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. 53,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,607,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
