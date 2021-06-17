Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

NYSE:DX opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.74. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.