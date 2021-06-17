E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.21 ($12.01). E.On shares last traded at €10.17 ($11.96), with a volume of 6,216,608 shares.

EOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

