Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000.

Shares of NYSE ETO remained flat at $$29.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. 38,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,593. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

