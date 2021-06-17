Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 13th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.