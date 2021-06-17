Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.64. 966,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.