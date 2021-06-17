Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-40.80 million.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

