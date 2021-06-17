EHang Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 30,286 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 519% compared to the average volume of 4,894 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EHang stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

