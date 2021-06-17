Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,756.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $646,736.89 and $21,756.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00060078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.71 or 0.00755477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00084177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

