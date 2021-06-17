Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $947,905.20. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,257,459 shares of company stock worth $7,603,166. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

