Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

ELVT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.78. 370,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,820.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,365.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,257,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,166. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

