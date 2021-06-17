Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

