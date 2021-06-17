Elisha W. Finney Sells 2,760 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.05. 568,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.71. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

