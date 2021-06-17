Elrond ERD (ERD) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond ERD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00058982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00145046 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00181123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.00904210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,009.25 or 1.00015773 BTC.

Elrond ERD Coin Profile

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Elrond ERD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

