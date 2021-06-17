eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $812,433.78 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $812,433.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 768,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $13,061.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $71,538.44.

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $280,456.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $745,237.35.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $919,207.08.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.69. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eMagin by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in eMagin in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

