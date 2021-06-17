Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EMYB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69. Embassy Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.01.

In other Embassy Bancorp news, Director John G. Englesson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

